A picture of a man who may have important information on a shop robbery has been released by Kent Police

The Chief Constable’s Crime Squad are investigating a report that a group of men assaulted an employee at the premises, in Darnley Road, Strood, at around 7.30pm on Monday 8 March 2021.

Three men, aged 24, 30 and 36, have previously been arrested in connection with the incident. They are from the Greater Manchester and Birmingham areas and have been released under investigation.

Following a review of forensic evidence and CCTV, and discussions with several witnesses, investigating officers are now in a position to release an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the individual is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting 46/38039/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org