June Bussell, 81, was last seen in the Smith’s Hill area at around 1.20pm on Tuesday 22 June 2021.

She is described as being around 5ft 7in, very slim and with fair hair in dreadlocks, and was wearing a fawn-coloured cardigan and dark trousers.

June is particularly vulnerable and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 101 quoting reference 22-0638.