A man has been arrested following an incident in South East London involving officers from the Met Elite ARV officers

Police were called to Simla House on the Kipling Estate on Tuesday evening. Armed Police and Response officers were called at around 10.40pm to the 21 storey tower containing 79 flats.

The block was built in the 1960s and is situated on Weston Street. Armed Police could be seen entering the complex.

Six armed officers with MP5 (Glock) weapon could be seen at the front door. A man was later removed in handcuffs and taken away in a Police van. The man remains in custody.

The full details of the nature of the incident have yet to be released.

The Met Police have been approached for comment