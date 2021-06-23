Two arrested after man is gunned down on crossing in broad daylight shooting yards from Primary school in Mordon

Police are investigating after a shooting in Morden.

At 2.03pm on Tuesday, 22 June officers were called to reports of a shooting at Central Road at the junction with Abbotsbury Road, Morden which is yards from a child primary school. Pupils witnessed the man being treated in the road by Police and Paramedics .

Police say the man was found at the location with gunshot injuries.

He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A crime scene is in place.