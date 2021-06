Officers investigating the death of a man and a woman in Basingstoke have today, 22nd June charged a man with their murder.

The bodies of Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and Michelle Caroline Hibbert, 29, of Buckland Avenue in Basingstoke were found by officers in their home just before 2am on Sunday 20 June.

Stanley Elliot, 52, of Kiln Road in Sherborne St John, has been charged with their murder.

He is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 23 June 2021.