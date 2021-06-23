People enjoying Kent’s coastline are being asked to respect the habitat of marine mammals and endangered birds as visitors to the county’s shoreline increase throughout the summer

Kent Police’s Rural Task Force is working with the coastguard and the RSPB to raise awareness of the importance of respecting wildlife on the coastline and is issuing advice to those using boats and jet skis.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw said: ’Kent has a stunning shoreline along which protected species of birds and marine mammals thrive. We want everyone to enjoy the county’s coast whilst ensuring the natural habitat of these animals is respected.

‘The most important thing people can do is keep their distance. Seabirds are sensitive to disturbance so if you come into contact with them, move away quietly. Those using boats or jet skis are asked to travel at a no wake speed of under 5mph when near the cliffs and, if you see groups of birds on the sea, slow down and go around them.’

The Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 states that it is a criminal offence to kill, injure or take away certain protected wild animals.