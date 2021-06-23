A horse-box has overturned on the M27, leading to two lanes being closed on the main carriageway.

Just before 10.30am on Wednesday (June 23), it was reported that a horse-box had overturned on the M27 eastbound in the New Forest.

The incident happened between Junction 1 A31 (Cadnam) and Junction 2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).

Police stopped all the traffic for a short time, now two lanes remain closed and traffic is building and drivers are slowing past the incident.

Delays of 45 minutes are being reported by Highways Englands.