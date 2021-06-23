Triple stabbing in Carshalton Three men were found with stab wounds

Police were called at approximately 9.53pm on Tuesday, 22 June to reports of a stabbing in Wrythe Lane, Carshalton.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found three men, including two with stab injuries.

Two of the men , both in their 20s, were treated for stab injuries and were taken by LAS to a south London hospital.

The third man – also his 20s – was treated for minor injuries.

The injuries of all three men are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A crime scene was in place but has now been closed.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information relating to this offence is asked to contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8023/22JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.