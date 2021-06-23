Two men have appeared before court following a shop ram raid on the Isle of Grain

Cigarettes, alcohol, razor blades and football trading cards were stolen from a Co-op store in the High Street, Grain during the early hours of Monday 21 June 2021. The premises was entered after a vehicle was used to cause damage to an entrance and Kent Police was called to the scene shortly after 3am.

Officers pursued a suspicious BMW and this led to the arrests of Bradley Pearce, 39, and Jamie Turner, 38, both of no fixed address.

They were later charged with burglary. Pearce was also charged with a second count of burglary, following a report that bridal accessories were stolen from a shop in Rochester High Street at around 12.15am on Thursday 17 June.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charges during a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 June and have been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.