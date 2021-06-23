Have you seen missing Edyta Hudoba from Hedge End in Southampton

The 40-year-old was reported missing at around 10.30pm yesterday, 22 June, after failing to return home.

She has not been seen since 8am yesterday, or heard from since 4pm yesterday.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Edyta is described as being white, approximately 5ft 7ins with a slim build, with blonde and wearing glasses. Officers say they don’t know what she is wearing.

Edyta drives a silver Mazda 3, and it’s possible that she has travelled to the Devon and Cornwall area.