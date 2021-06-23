Teenager airlifted after stabbing attack at Waltham Forest College in East London

A teenager has been treated by air ambulance doctors and flown to the Royal London hospital after a stabbing that took place within the college.

Emergency services were called just after lunchtime on Wednesday after to the Further Education College in North East London.

The London air ambulance also landed within the grounds of the college

College is a stand-alone Education College in North East London with circa 2000, 16-19-year-old students on full-time study programmes and 5000 adult students mainly studying part-time, in addition to around 920 apprentices.

A spokesman from the Met Police were called to Forest Road, E17 at 11.59am on Wednesday, 23 June following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. A 17-year-old male was found with a knife wound.

He was taken to an east London hospital by ambulance where his injuries were assessed as non-life changing and non-life threatening.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. An investigation is underway.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 101, providing the reference 3035/23JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.