Seventy firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are tackling a blaze at Film Director Guy Ritchie pub in London

Fire crews have been called after a fire broke out at the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street It is understood that the blaze ripped through the pub extraction system.

Ten fire crews from Islington, Euston and Kentish Town have been called to attend the Incident. “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters and officers are tackling a building blaze on Conway Street in #Fitzrovia,” said the London Fire Brigade.

A road closure has been put in place with access being hampered due to traffic.

The Lore of the Land pub is owned by film director Guy Ritchie who also has another property in Fitzroy Square is it not clear if he was present when the blaze broke out.

Station Commander Jason Frisby who is in charge of the incident said:

“The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. no one has been injured.

“Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turnover of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.”

The Brigade was called at 12.15pm. Fire crews from Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and an investigation has been launched.