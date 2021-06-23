The victim managed to defend himself and leave the toilet, seeking help at a nearby shop after attempted knifepoint robbery in Canterbury

Information is being sought following an attempted robbery in Canterbury.

At around 5.30pm on Tuesday 22 June 2021, a man in his 20s was washing his hands in the public toilets in Canterbury Lane when he was approached by a man who demanded his mobile phone. It is reported the suspect may have been holding a knife or bladed item.

The victim managed to defend himself and leave the toilet, seeking help at a nearby shop and reporting the incident to police.

Officers attended the area and have begun making enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Detectives would like to speak to a man seen in the area at the time of the offence, described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old with brown facial stubble. He wore a navy baseball cap and a brown thin jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/108198/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.