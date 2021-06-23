BREAKING KENT SITTINGBOURNE

Driver escapes serious injury after rear ending lorry on the busy A249 near Sittingbourne

Kent Police was called at 4.45pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021 to a report of a collision between a car and a lorry on the Sittingbourne-bound A249 in Kemsley.
 
 
 
No serious injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries.