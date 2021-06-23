Delays on the A406 after Range Rover becomes engulfed in flames near Walthamstow

The Southend Road (North Circular Road) (E18/E17) (Westbound) between High Road and Woodford New Road – and the slip for Waterworks is blocked due to a vehicle fire. The black range rover caught after what is understood to be an electrical fault just after 5.20 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic was stopped for a short time to assist with scene safety. There have been no reported injuries. Part of the road surrface carriage has been damaged.

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were called to make the vehicle safe and put out the flames. Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.