Police called to Burgar King in Balham following the discovery of a suspect package

A suspect package has sparked an emergency street closure in South West London this evening along with a Burger King eatery being evacuated by Police.

Officers from the Met Police were called to fast food restaurant on Balham Hill on Wednesday evening at around 7pm.  

A concerned customer alerted staff who then called the emergency services. 

Police ordered that the staff and customers leave and have called in a specialist to examine the contents of the suspect package.

 

The Met Police have been approached for comment 

 

More to follow