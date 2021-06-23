Police called to Burgar King in Balham following the discovery of a suspect package

A suspect package has sparked an emergency street closure in South West London this evening along with a Burger King eatery being evacuated by Police.

Officers from the Met Police were called to fast food restaurant on Balham Hill on Wednesday evening at around 7pm.

A concerned customer alerted staff who then called the emergency services.

Police ordered that the staff and customers leave and have called in a specialist to examine the contents of the suspect package.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow