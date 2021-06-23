Paramedics and the air ambulance doctors have treated a 15-year-old boy with a stomach wound in Swiss Cottage

Police were called at 4.31pm on 23 June to a report of a stabbing around Dobson Close, NW6.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service and treated a 15-year-old boy with a stomach wound.

The exact circumstances are still under investigation

The injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 5349//23Jun.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-