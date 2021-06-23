Woman injured after automatic weapon fired from black vehicle in West Kilburn

Police were called 4.30pm hrs on Wednesday 23 June after a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in Bruckner St, W10.

A female was slightly injured as the vehicle – possibly a black Audi- made off along Fernhead Road.

Officers attended the location. A crime scene has been put in place. Investigations continue. There have been no arrests.

A section 60 has been implemented until 5.25am hrs and the areas covered are all of North Westminster and parts of Kensington and Chelsea.

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet Met CC with CAD reference 5343/23Jun.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.