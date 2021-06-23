Fire crews scrambled after blaze breaks out at £11.8 Million pound six bedroom South Kensington property

There have been no reported injuries.

Fire crews raced to the scene of a flat fire on Thurloe Square that has a market value of £11.8 million when it was last sold in

Officers from the Met Poice have closed the road in both directions and buses that service the area have been put on diversion.

Ten fire engines were scrambled to the scene at around 9pm on Wednesday evening.

There have been no reported injuries.

Seventy firefighters and officers attended to tackle the blaze of the recently sold property.

Images taken from the scene show the roadblocked with support called in from Southern Water to help boost the water pressure.