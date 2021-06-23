Appeal after attempted murder of police officer in Kilwinning

Police in Ayrshire are appealing for the community’s help following the attempted murder of a police officer.

The incident took place in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning, around 1.30am on Tuesday, 22 June.

Two uniform officers were on their way to assist colleagues with an inquiry when a blue Ford Focus was deliberately driven at one of them.

The officer, 28, was hit by the car and sustained serious leg injuries. She was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse for treatment.

The driver fled the scene and enquiries have been ongoing since to trace them.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch of Saltcoats CID said: “Our thoughts are with the constable, her family and colleagues and we continue to offer them all the necessary support.

“This incident is being treated as attempted murder and we will use all tools at our disposal to trace the person responsible.

“Anyone with information which might be relevant, who may have seen the car since or was driving in Kilwinning town centre in the early hours and has dashcam footage is urged to get in touch.

“Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0217 of 22 June, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”