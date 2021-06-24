Police are appealing for witnesses and information after receiving a report of a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in St James’ Park in Shirley, Southampton

The incident was reported on Saturday 19 June, however, the incident happened sometime between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, 8 June.

It was reported that the girl was in St James’ Park when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being white, in his 50’s, wearing black clothing and a face mask. He was also described as smelling of alcohol.

The girl is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers investigating the incident have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the St James’ Park area between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, 8 June.

We’re you in St James’ Park or in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see anything suspicious? Do you recognise the description of the man above?

If you can help, please call 101 quoting 44210241359.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.