Man jailed after M20 LSD drug haul is found during collision

A motorist involved in a collision on the M20 near Aylesford is starting a prison sentence after officers seized more than 12,000 LSD deals.

On Wednesday 22 July 2020, patrols from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit attended the coastbound carriageway of the motorway near the junction for Blue Bell Hill, following a report a vehicle had been driven erratically before coming to a halt.

The officers found the van stationary against a barrier on the hard shoulder and the driver, Jack Supple, admitted he had taken ketamine.

He was arrested and a search of his vehicle recovered perforated cardboard sheets of LSD deals on the sun visor and inside a sports bag on the back seat.

A small bag containing a quantity of ketamine was also seized from the front passenger footwell.

His home address was searched and more LSD deals were found along with around £2,000 in cash hidden inside a bottle.

Supple, of Upper Street, Leeds, Maidstone was later charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and acquiring criminal property, namely the seized cash.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Wednesday 23 June 2021 the 31-year-old was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tony Hatcher of Tonbridge CID said: ‘In total, our officers seized 12,342 LSD deals with an estimated street value of almost £21,000.

‘This is a significant quantity of class A drugs and it is only right Supple is now serving a prison sentence.

‘It is wrong that drug dealers profit from their criminality and we will be seeking confiscation of the cash seized on the search of his home address.’