More than £1,500 was found rolled up inside a radiator by a Kent Police dog during the search of a property in Station Road, Whitstable

The house search was carried out after two people were stopped in a car in Gordon Road, Herne Bay, at around 3pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021. At the roadside, class A drugs, believed to be heroin, were found inside a man’s sock. A number of mobile phones were also seized by patrols.

Two men, one aged 41 from Whitstable, and the other, aged 30, from Greater London, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The subsequent search of a premises that day uncovered cannabis and a small amount of cash until Police Dog Roxy sniffed out the notes that were being stored inside the radiator.

Officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team are investigating the incident and both men have been released on police bail until 20 July 2021.