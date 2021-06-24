Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses after two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in Wrotham

The collision happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021, at the junction with the A20 London Road and Gasoline Alley. The motorcycles involved were a grey Suzuki and a black Yamaha. Two men, aged 25 and 30, were treated at the scene by ambulance and taken to hospital. One of the men remains in a critical condition.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with information to contact them. They would particularly like to trace the owner of a silver Mercedes car, believed to have been overtaken by one of the bikes moments before the collision. Drivers with dashcam devices are also asked to check for any important footage they may have.

If you can assist the investigation call 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/FM/056/21. You can also email