The woman agreed that Patel would be allowed to sleep over before collecting somebody from Stansted Airport in the morning he than raped her

A man who raped a woman after they met on a dating site has been jailed.

Chinmay Patel, 34, of Cardigan Road, Leeds appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, 24 June where he was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape at the same court on Friday, 14 May.

On 3 February 2017, Patel met a woman he had previously chatted with via the Shaadi.com website. They visited two bars in the Bayswater area, where the woman made it clear that she did not kiss on first dates, before going together to a flat in Westminster.

The woman, aged in her 30s, agreed that Patel would be allowed to sleep over before collecting somebody from Stansted Airport in the morning.

Patel raped the woman twice at the Westminster flat; once shortly after they arrived and again on the morning of 4 February 2017. The woman attended a Haven later that month and a police investigation commenced in March 2017 with the woman being supported by specialist officers.

Patel was arrested on 30 April 2017 and was bailed pending further enquiries prior to being released under investigation.

He was charged with two counts of rape on 29 July 2020.

Detective Sergeant Vicky Pearce of the Met’s Sapphire unit said: “Patel actions were predatory and without control, and the effects of his actions will stay with the woman he attacked for many years to come.

“I hope that the significant sentence handed down encourages other victims of rape to come forward, and brings the rape survivor in this case a sense of closure and justice.”