Daniel Gaudin – 22 of Cranleigh Close, Waltham Cross and Shannon Rule – 21 of Ashwood Road, E4 will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 24/06/21

This follows an incident in Central Road, Morden on 22/06/21 where a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot injuries. He remains in hospital – his condition is not life threatening. An investigation was carried out by Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.