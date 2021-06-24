A teenager has been convicted after stabbing a man during an attempted robbery in Kew.

Isaac Musoke, 18 of Perran Walk, Brentford was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery following a trial which concluded at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 June.

Police were called shortly before 08:00hrs on Sunday, 20 January 2019 to a report of a stabbing in Royal Parade, Kew.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was walking to his car when he was attacked by a man attempting to carry out a robbery. He was taken to hospital where his injuries were confirmed as not life-changing or life threatening.

Detectives from South West Command Unit CID launched an investigation to identify the man who carried out the attack.

A knife with the victim’s blood on it was recovered from the scene of the stabbing. A DNA match was also found on the handle of the weapon, matched to Isaac Musoke.

Officers arrested Musoke on Thursday, 9 July 2020 and he was later charged with GBH and attempted robbery.