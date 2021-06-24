Dame Cressida Dick has honoured those police officers and staff who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the Met’s Annual Ceremony of Remembrance at Hendon Training School.

The event, which took place with reduced numbers this year in line with Covid-19 secure regulations, is attended annually by families, friends and colleagues of those whose loss is being marked, giving them a chance to remember their loved ones alongside the Met Police Commissioner and invited guests.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was a guest of honour at the event.

Met senior chaplain Jonathan Osborne conducted the service, which started with a short address by the Commissioner and concluded with wreaths and flowers being laid at the base of the Memorial Stone in the Met’s dedicated memorial garden at Hendon.

The dedication shown to the Met by the two officers who died most recently, Matiu ‘Matt’ Ratana and Christopher Miller, was also recognised.

Police sergeant Ratana died on 25 September 2020 aged 54, after being shot in the chest when he approached an arrested suspect at Croydon Custody Centre.

Police Constable Miller died in the early hours of 15 September 2020 in east London, on his way to report for duty when he was involved a fatal collision on his motorbike.

In order to assist families unable to attend this year’s 20th event, videos were captured for them so that they could view the half-hour ceremony afterwards at a time of their own convenience.

More than 650 officers and staff have lost their lives during the Met’s 193-year history.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said:

“The Met has a proud history and I feel that pride every single day when I meet with my officers and staff and hear their stories.

“We are all members of the wider Met family and stand together in mourning and remembering loved ones.

“We will always be indebted to those who have died, for the service they gave in support of others, and it is important that we gather every year to honour their contributions. We will never forget them.”