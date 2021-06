Police were called to the Lordship recreation ground on Lordship Lane, N17, at 2.39pm on Thursday, 24 June. Officers attended after a report of a fight between males armed with knives.

Officers attended. A 19-year-old man was found with a stab injury.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.