Police urgently searching for missing Mark Spence

Mark was reported missing to Metropolitan Police having not been seen or heard from since around 3.30pm on Tuesday 8 June. He is known to have since travelled to the Camber area.

Mark is described as white, thin to medium build, around 5’ 8” tall, with fair hair and a short ginger beard. He wears glasses, and is thought to also be wearing a dark green polo shirt with grey shorts and grey walking shoes.

Anyone who sees Mark or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 910 of 11/06.