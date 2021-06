At around 5.30am on Friday 25 June 2021, Kent Police attended a location near Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, where the body of a man was located. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however the family of a 46-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday 24 June have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.