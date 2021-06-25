Two men arrested and a firearm recovered by Armed Police in Dagenham Incident

Police were called at 7.32pm on Thursday, 24 June to reports of a firearm seen at Hindmans Way, Dagenham.

Officers from the Met’s Firearms Command attended supported by local officers.

Following an area search supported by the Police Helicopter [NPAS], two males were located and a firearm recovered.

The males, aged 35 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

They were taken to east London police stations where they remain at this time.

There were no reported injuries.

Detectives from East Area Command investigate.

At this early stage we retain an open mind concerning motive.

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7033/24JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous call the Independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org