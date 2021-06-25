A suspected Maidstone drug dealer has been charged following his arrest by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team

At around 6am on Wednesday 23 June 2021, officers executed a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act an address in London. Inside the premises, a mobile phone was seized and investigators arrested a man on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Akeem Wilson, of Central Hill, Crystal Palace, Greater London was later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin between 4 February and 23 June 2021.

Mr Wilson, aged 18, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 June where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court at a later date.

In connection with the same investigation, James Marshall of Week Street, Maidstone and Raheem Johnson, of Kelvington Road, Dulwich were both arrested on 19 May 2021 and charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin. Mr Marshall, aged 39, and Mr Johnson, aged 19, are remanded to appear at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.