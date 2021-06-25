Man arrested after suspected drugs meth lab explosion in New Cross South East London

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat above a shop on Batavia Mews in New Cross that is thought to hav been caused by a drugs factory.

Most of a five-roomed flat on the third floor of the building is alight.

Station Commander James Ryan is at the scene, he said: “The A2 New Cross Road, from the junction of Lewisham Way to New Cross Gate railway station, was closed and has now reopened but due to the disruption caused motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

The London Fire Brigade was called at 1.34pm. Fire crews from New Cross, Deptford, Old Kent Road and Lewisham fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time one resident has claimed that the cause was due to a meth lab that was being kept in one of the rooms within the property. Police have arrested one man and he was taken away in a van covered with a silver sheet.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow