Police officer rushed to hospitial and a man arrested after suspected drugs meth lab explosion in New Cross South East London

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat above a shop on Batavia Mews in New Cross that is thought to have been caused by a drugs factory. A Police officer has been taken to hospital after she was burnt by the explosion.

Most of a five-roomed flat on the third floor of the building is alight.

Station Commander James Ryan is at the scene, he said: “The A2 New Cross Road, from the junction of Lewisham Way to New Cross Gate railway station, was closed and has now reopened but due to the disruption caused motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

The London Fire Brigade was called at 1.34pm. Fire crews from New Cross, Deptford, Old Kent Road and Lewisham fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time one resident has claimed that the cause was due to a meth lab that was being kept in one of the rooms within the property. Police have arrested one man and he was taken away in a van covered with a silver sheet.

The Met Police said: Police were called at around 13:32hrs in response to an incident at Batavia Mews, New Cross earlier this morning. As officers entered the premises, they heard an explosion. LAS and LFB were called and attended the scene, where they discovered a fire at the premises.

One officer has sustained burn injuries and has been taken to a hospital in south London. Her injuries are currently thought to be non-life threatening. A man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and GBH at the scene.

He has been taken to a police station in south London. Road closures have been put into place both ways on New Cross Road to the junction with Clifton Road. At this stage, the incident is not thought to be terror related.