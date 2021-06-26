An investigation continues following an explosion and fire at an address in New Cross

Police were called at 11.57am on Friday, 25 June, to reports of a stabbing on Achilles Street, SE14.

Officers attended the scene where a 41-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

A crime scene was put in place and enquiries commenced which led officers to an address in Batavia Mews, SE14.

At approximately 1.32pm, as officers attended an address in Batavia Mews, there was an explosion inside the premises resulting in a fire.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were called to the scene.

A police officer suffered burn injuries and has been taken to hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the address in Batavia Mews on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

At this early stage, the incident is not thought to be terror-related and there is no evidence of drugs manufacture at the premises.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Editor Note We are happy to make clear that the information in respect of the Meth Lab causing the explosion came from a neighbour and not the Met Police