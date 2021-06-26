Slow-moving thunderstorms will lead to some flooding and travel disruption this evening effecting Kent,London and Essex

Slow-moving thunderstorms are producing very heavy rain, lightning and hail across northeast Greater London, south Essex and far north Kent. Whilst heavy rainfall is quite localised, some places may see 30-40 mm of rainfall in an hour with hail and lightning additional hazards. This thunderstorm is expected to weaken later this evening.

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible

Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services

Some short term loss of power and other services