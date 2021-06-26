Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Matthias Poleon are appealing for information

The investigation team has issued an image of a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf seen in the area around the time of the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information relating to the vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin is leading the investigation. She said: “I implore anyone who saw this vehicle in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, no matter how insignificant your information may seem, please get in touch, it could be vital to our investigation.

“Matthias was at his front door when he was shot. Friends and members of the public rushed to help him, as his killers fled the scene in a VW Golf that we believe to be the vehicle pictured.

“Matthias’s family are at the beginning of an incredible ordeal. Think of their grieving, think of their suffering, and please do the right thing and tell police what you know.

“Anyone who has information but is reluctant to share it with police should consider that the people who committed this murder are violent criminals who have ended a man’s life and devastated a family. It is vital that they are apprehended.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to us, Crimestoppers is 100% anonymous and you won’t even be asked for your name – it doesn’t matter how you do it, but please do make the call.”

Police were called at approximately 22:50hrs on Thursday, 17 June to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries in Bedford Hill, SW12.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and 27-year-old Matthias was taken to hospital for treatment; despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at 23:36hrs.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 785 8244 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8915/17June.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.