Murder investigation launched after man is stabbed to death at illegal rave yards from Millwall Football Club

Officers from the Met Police and Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to an illegal warehouse party yards from Millwall football club just after midnight into Sunday morning that has led to a murder investigation being launched.

A man was found with stab wounds.

Despite efforts of attending Police officers who attempted to carry out life-saving CPR after the man who had been stabbed went into cardiac arrest.

Further attempt to save the dying man by Paramedics from the London ambulance service also failed and the man died at the scene in South Bermondsey.

A crime scene has been established.

Specialist officers from the “HAT” team are working closely with Detectives from the Major Investigation Teams (MIT).

It is unclear if any arrested have been made or the number of people who were attending the illegal function.

Fire appliances from the London fire service also attended and cleared a large amount of smoke from the rental warehouse that is 29,000 sq ft in size.

The Met Police has been approached for comment

