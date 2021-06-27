Man dies after being hit by Police Tazer in Milton Keynes

Police have launched an investigation following a serious incident in Milton Keynes.

At around 9.40am this morning (26/6) officers were called to Denmead, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes with information that a serious disturbance was taking place.

Within minute’s officers attended the scene, a forced entry was made into a property, acting on witness information.

On entry officers observed a man in his thirties, who appeared to be deceased, as well as a young child with serious injuries.

They encountered a man in his twenties, within the property. At this early stage of the investigation, it is understood that officers deployed Taser, before shots were fired at the man.

Immediate first aid was deployed and ambulance crews treated the man in his twenties, but sadly he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have launched an independent investigation.

The young child was taken from the property and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

The man in his thirties was sadly also confirmed dead at the scene.

The next of kin of both men have been informed.

A scene watch is in place around the address in Denmead and is likely to be in place for a number of days.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutley tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“Our Major Crime Unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

“At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.

“Members of the community will see an increased police presence. We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.

“We are also asking members of the public who may have information to please call 101 or report online quoting reference 20210626-0652 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”