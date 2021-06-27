Detectives are urging anyone who had attended a music event in South Bermondsey on Saturday night to get in touch after a male was fatally stabbed

Police were called at around 11.50pm on Saturday, 26 June, to reports of a male stabbed inside an industrial unit in Stockholm Road, SE16.

An unlicensed music event had been taking place at the location.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. They found an unidentified male suffering stab injuries and, despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the victim’s identity and contact his family. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 16-year-old male was also found at the location suffering head injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening and he has been arrested in connection with the incident.

An investigation has been launched led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).

Anyone who had been in attendance at the event is urged to call 101, and quote ref CAD 8848/26JUN. Detectives also need to hear from any other witnesses or anyone else with information that may assist the investigation.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers. No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.