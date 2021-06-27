A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following allegations three women were assaulted in Folkestone

Kent Police was called at around 1pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021, to reports of assaults in the Church Street area. Local enquiries led to the arrest of a man later that day.

Steven Reble, 44, has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault and assault by beating. He was also charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress in connection with an unrelated incident. Mr Reble, of Longford Terrace, Folkestone, appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court on Friday 25 June. He was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 26 July.