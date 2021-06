Rodijs Logins, aged 15, was last seen at his home address in the town on 22 June 2021, and there are growing concerns for his welfare. It is believed that Rodijs may have travelled by train to the Erith area of south east London. He also has connections to Abbey Wood and Slade Green.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build and with wavy brown hair. Anyone who may have seen Rodijs is asked to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 24-0301.