Man armed with a knife tasered by Police after taking up refuge on roof in Brixton

Armed police officers, paramedics and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and a helicopter for the national air support of all been called to a street in Brixton after a man spotted with a knife this evening.

A large section of Brixton Road Stockwell walk and surrounding roads have been cordoned off by officers following a man taking refuge on top of a roof.

Local bus services have been diverted following the restrictions and the incident is currently ongoing.

Offices were called around about 5.40 pm on Sunday evening and a cordon was put in place after the man took up refuge on 384 Brixton Road.

A Shop Owner in the facility said “’I’ve been advised by officers to stay indoors and lock the shop doors.”

Another shop owner said she thought she was part of a movie there was lots of police and a helicopter is nearby she said it’s right near our shop is right outside and women has been told by the police under no circumstances should they go outside.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

Police were called at approximately 5.47pm on Sunday 27 June to Brixton Road, SW9 after reports of a man with a knife.

Officers attended the location. A scene was put in place and traffic diverted.

A male in his 20s was later detained nearby at Astoria Walk, SW9 after a Taser was deployed. The male was treated by colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and then taken to custody.

Enquiries continue. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Roads have now been reopened.