Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to always safely dispose of cigarettes following a fire in an industrial container on Cannon Lane in Tonbridge.

Two fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews used a fogspike, a main jet, and water from a local hydrant to tackle the deep-seated blaze. No casualties were reported, and the fire is believed to have started due to discarded smoking materials. Crews would like to remind anyone who smokes to always dispose of them responsibly. You should ensure they’re fully stubbed out and cooled before being put in a bin, and consider using a portable ashtray when on the go.