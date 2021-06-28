Kent Police was called at around 3.10am on Monday 28 June 2021, to a disturbance outside an address in Upper Road in Maidstone

Officers attended and a man in his 20s was later located on the Shepway estate, where he was treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service for an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

A second man in his 20s also received treatment to a minor injury.

An investigation is continuing into the incident including examination of CCTV footage and forensic analysis of the scene in Upper Road.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/111722/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

Two men and a teenage girl, all from the Maidstone area and believed to be known to the victims, were arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.