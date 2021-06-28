Fire and explosion at Elephant and Castle railway tunnels

Fire crews from across London have been scrambled this after afternoon to Elephant road after a blaze took hold.

The blaze is understood to involve cylinders that were being used to carry out work. The LFB received multiple called to the incident that happened at around 1.50 pm on Monday 28th June 2021.

Ten fire engines have been sent to the incident and forty firefighters and officers.

It is understood that the blaze broke out within properties attached to Elephant and Castle railway station complex.

Trains have been stopped from running through the station whilst firefighters tackle the blaze.

More to follow