South Bermondsey illegal rave murder victim named by Police as Jason Nyarko from Lewisham

Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in South Bermondsey as 26-year-old Jason Nyarko from Lewisham.

Police were called at around 11.45pm on Saturday, 26 June, following reports that a man had been stabbed inside an industrial unit in Stockholm Road, SE16.

An unlicensed music event had been taking place at the location.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found Jason who was seriously injured. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 16-year-old male with head injuries was found nearby and was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released. He has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: “The victim in this case suffered fatal injuries which sadly claimed his life. Officers are working hard to achieve justice for his friends and family.

“Our investigation continues to make progress but we need the assistance of those at the event to come forward to police.

“We know there is a large amount of video footage that was taken on the night. It is vital that we see this and I urge anyone with videos and photos to submit them to police by visiting this website.

“Likewise, if you were at the event and witnessed a fight inside the warehouse, or any other suspicious activity, we need to hear from you. No piece of information is too small or insignificant. If you can help please don’t hesitate, call us direct or remain anonymous, but either way make the call.”

Anyone who was at the event and has information is urged to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.