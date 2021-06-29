A man has died following a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle in Croydon

Police were called to the junction of Gladeside and Woodmere Avenue at 6.12pm on Saturday, 26 June following reports of a collision involving a scrambler-style motorbike and a silver Volkswagen Touran.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, had sustained a significant head injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6.45pm

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Volkswagen Touran stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests.

An investigation is underway and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage from nearby roads, to come forward.

Information can be provided by calling the appeal line on 0208 285 1574 or call 101.