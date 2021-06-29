Three arrested after Whiteley robbery

Three boys have been arrested after a mobile phone was stolen in a robbery in Whiteley yesterday (Sunday 27 June).

The incident happened on Rookery Avenue near to Caspian Close between 5.40pm and 5.50pm.

The victim had been walking from the train station when he was approached by three unknown boys who then assaulted him and took his mobile phone. The victim was not injured.

A 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information can phone 101 with reference 44210253037. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111